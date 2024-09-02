Supreme Court Issues Notice On Adani Power's Plea For Rs 280 Crore Refund

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice in a plea by Adani Power Ltd. for a refund of Rs 280 crore, in connection with two hydroelectric power projects in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

The notice has been issued to the state of Himachal Pradesh by a two judge bench led by Justice MM Sundresh.

The case dates back to 2005, when the Himachal Pradesh government had sought bids for two hydro-electric power projects. At the time, Brakel Corporation NV was the highest bidder.

The state of Himachal Pradesh awarded Brakel the tender for the 980 MW Jangi Thopan and Thopan Powari hydroelectric power projects.

However, Brakel failed to make its payments on time.