Supreme Court Issues Directives On Kolkata Medico Rape, Murder Case

The Supreme Court passed a slew of directions on Thursday while hearing a suo-motu case related to the rape and killing of a post-graduate medic at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud perused a status report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and an affidavit submitted by the West Bengal government.

Here are some of the directions given by the apex court in the matter: