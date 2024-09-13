Supreme Court Grants Arvind Kejriwal Bail In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

On March 21, the ED arrested Kejriwal for his alleged involvement in the liquor policy scam. Prior to his arrest, Kejriwal had declined the central probe agency's summons on multiple occasions.

In April, the Delhi High Court declined to order the release of the chief minister, saying that it did not deem the arrest to be unlawful or illegal. This prompted Kejriwal to approach the top court for relief.

The apex court granted him bail until June 1, primarily because the general elections were around the corner and the court didn't want to keep him behind bars during that time. The court had rejected Kejriwal's request for interim bail until July and asked him to surrender on June 2.

Subsequently, the Central Bureau of Investigation, too, arrested Kejriwal on June 26.

Thereafter, the top court granted interim bail to Kejriwal on July 12, but since he was in the central agency's custody, he remained behind bars.

The case pertains to accusations of corruption and money laundering during the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's liquor excise policy in 2021–22, which was later scrapped.

The case led to the arrest of Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister, in February last year. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also faced arrest in October.

The case also led to BRS leader K Kavitha's arrest in March. Following Kavitha's arrest, the ED released a press note calling Kejriwal a conspirator in the alleged liquor policy scam.