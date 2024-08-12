Supreme Court Dismisses Environmental Lawyer's Plea Against High Court Verdict On Income Tax Assessment

"It was further found that funds made available by ‘Earth Justice’ are apparently being used for objects other than the approved objects of ‘LIFE’ for activities such as for litigation against coal power plants in India routed through the Petitioner/assessee who is the managing trustee of the Trust ‘LIFE’ in the garb of professional fee, for activities which cannot be considered to be professional service rendered by the assessee to ‘Earth Justice’,” the department said.