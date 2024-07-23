Supreme Court Directs Formulation Of A National Policy For Genetically Modified Crops

The case primarily pertained to the commercial cultivation of the GM mustard crop in India, also known as the Dhara Mustard Hybrid-11 or DMH-11.

Mustard is one of India’s most important winter crops and is sown between mid-October and late November.

A case was filed back in 2004 by Gene Campaign, an NGO concerned with food and livelihood security, and activist Aruna Rodrigues against the cultivation of GM mustard in India.

It was their contention before the top court that the commercial release of GM mustard be stopped and its open field trials must be prohibited. Relying on a top court-appointed technical expert committee report that came out in 2013, it was argued that the report clearly stated that the entire regulatory system pertaining to genetically modified crops was in disarray and needed a revisit.

It was asserted that the contamination caused by mustard DMH-11 and its parent variants would be "irremediable and irreversible.".

However, the center asserted that the regulatory framework has strengthened since the publication of the expert committee report approximately a decade ago. One of their primary assertions was premised on food security.

It was argued that it is crucial that edible oil is made cheaper for our nation's people as, currently, 55–60% of edible oil consumed in India is imported.

"As India is importing and consuming oil derived from GM crops, opposition to such technology based on such unfounded fears of adverse impact is only hurting farmers, consumers and industry," the centre said.