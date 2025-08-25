Business NewsLaw & PolicySupreme Court Collegium Recommends Justices Alok Aradhe, Vipul Pancholi For Top Court
Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Justices Alok Aradhe, Vipul Pancholi For Top Court

If the names are cleared by the Centre, Justice Pancholi would be in line to become the CJI in October 2031 after retirement of Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

25 Aug 2025, 10:35 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Supreme Court website)</p></div>
(Photo: Supreme Court website)
The Supreme Court collegium on Monday recommended to the Centre the names of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi for elevation to the top court.

If the names are cleared by the Centre, Justice Pancholi would be in line to become the CJI in October 2031 after retirement of Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The five member collegium headed by CJI BR Gavai met on Monday afternoon to hold deliberations.

The other members of the apex court collegium include Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari and BV Nagarathna.

