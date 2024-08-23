You're Not Concerned With Homebuyers: Supreme Court Raps YEIDA In Jaypee Infra Insolvency Case

The Supreme Court called out the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority on Friday during an appeal against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's approval of Suraksha Realty’s resolution plan for debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Ltd.

A three-judge bench, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, said YEIDA made its stand clear that it was not against the resolution plan reaching finality and that it also wanted to extend a helping hand to the homebuyers. However, the court remarked that the homebuyers were the real sufferers in this protracted litigation.

"You are not concerned with the homebuyers; that's where the problem lies. The ultimate sufferers are the homebuyers," Justice Khanna said.

The court told YEIDA that it has to act in a way so as to protect the interests of homebuyers, as it is a governmental authority.