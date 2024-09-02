Supreme Court Calls For Pan-India Guidelines On Demolition Action

"Even if he is a convict, still it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law," a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said on pleas against demolition action. However, the apex court made it clear that it will not protect any unauthorised constructions.

"We propose to lay down certain guidelines on a pan-India basis so that the concern with regard to the issues raised are taken care of," the bench said.