Supreme Court Backs DRI Officers' Powers, Restores Notices Worth Over Rs 20,000 Crore

The Supreme Court held that officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have the power to issue show cause notices for recovery of customs dues under the Customs Act, 1962.

In doing so, the apex court has reviewed its own verdict from 2021 and has said that the verdict in question did not consider the statutory scheme properly in clipping the wings of DRI officers to recover customs dues.

The ruling is slated to revive notices to the tune of over Rs 20,000 crore against companies such as Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Ltd., Sony India Pvt., Vedanta Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., and many more.

The top court held that the 2021 ruling was 'patently erroneous' and had a huge bearing on notices issued by DRI officers, who were actually 'proper officers' for the purposes of the Act.