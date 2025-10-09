Sunjay Kapur's Estate Dispute: Karisma Kapoor's Children Claim Will Document 'Forged'

The legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's estate has intensified, with Karisma Kapoor's children alleging that the will documents were forged as part of a conspiracy, NDTV reported on Thursday.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, the lawyer representing Karishma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, told the court on Thursday that the will being relied upon is part of a conspiracy and there was enough material proof to file for a criminal complaint. He added that the executor of the will was not informed that she is the executor and there were no affidavits in court by witnesses who attested to the will.

Jethmalani claimed that there was no digital footprint of Sunjay, but the conspirators' digital footprints are easily accessible. The senior lawyer also claimed that the will was modified when Sunjay was on a holiday with his son.

In addition, the person who modified the will became the director in one of the companies just a day after the funeral. Forgery of a will attracts life imprisonment, Jethmalani pointed out.

Among the other big charges against Priya Kapur, wife of late Sunjay Kapur, is that she got 60% of the assets. Jethmalani also argued that Priya Kapur was only concerned with her personal assets.

The death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur in June 2025 has sparked a bitter legal battle over his estimated Rs 30,000-crore fortune. The dispute escalated recently when the Delhi High Court allowed his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, to submit a detailed list of assets in a sealed cover, while ensuring that copies are shared with all parties.

This development comes amid a tussle involving Priya, Sunjay’s children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor, and his mother, Rani Kapur, who are challenging a will that reportedly leaves the entire estate solely to Priya.