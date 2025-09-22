Sudha Murthy Files FIR After Fraudulent Caller Threatened Her With Obscene Videos

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy filed an FIR in the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bengaluru against an unknown person who claimed that her mobile number was not linked to Aadhaar and also stated that obscene videos of her had been circulated.

"An unknown person called her on her mobile phone on September 5 and claimed to be an employee of the Telecommunications department. He told her that her mobile number was not linked to Aadhaar and also stated that obscene videos of her had been circulated," according to the FIR, as reported by news agency ANI.

The caller said that the Telecommunication Department was going to stop her mobile phone services, stated the FIR.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, the person was described as rude and using a fake identity. He even attempted to extract personal information from Murthy. She has now sought legal action against the caller for the threats and attempts to obtain sensitive data.

The police said that a probe is underway