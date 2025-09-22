Sudha Murthy Files FIR After Fraudulent Caller Threatened Her With Obscene Videos
The caller said that the Telecommunication Department was going to stop her mobile phone services.
Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy filed an FIR in the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bengaluru against an unknown person who claimed that her mobile number was not linked to Aadhaar and also stated that obscene videos of her had been circulated.
"An unknown person called her on her mobile phone on September 5 and claimed to be an employee of the Telecommunications department. He told her that her mobile number was not linked to Aadhaar and also stated that obscene videos of her had been circulated," according to the FIR, as reported by news agency ANI.
The caller said that the Telecommunication Department was going to stop her mobile phone services, stated the FIR.
According to a report in Moneycontrol, the person was described as rude and using a fake identity. He even attempted to extract personal information from Murthy. She has now sought legal action against the caller for the threats and attempts to obtain sensitive data.
The police said that a probe is underway
Bengaluru | Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy has filed an FIR in Cyber Crime Police PS against an unknown person. According to FIR, an unknown person called her on her mobile phone on 5th September and claimed to be an employee of the Telecommunications department. He told her thatâ¦— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2025
Rise in Digital Arrests
Fraudsters are increasingly resorting to "digital arrest" in a bid to extort money from unsuspecting people.
In south Delhi, on Monday, cyber fraudsters posing as ED and CBI officials duped a retired banker in Gulmohar Park area of Rs 23 crore by allegedly putting him under "digital arrest" for nearly a month.
The accused allegedly told the victim that his Aadhaar card was involved in narcotics trafficking, terror funding, and the Pulwama terror attack and confined him to his flat under the pretext of investigation, an officer said.
"The scammers directed him not to step out of his house and coerced him into transferring his savings to various bank accounts over a span of one month," the officer said, as reported by news agency PTI.
According to the police, the 78-year-old victim stated in his complaint that the ordeal began on August 4 when he received a call from a man claiming to be a Mumbai Police officer.
The caller accused him of being linked to a drug trafficking racket. Subsequently, fraudsters impersonating ED and CBI officials also contacted him.
"Out of fear, the victim complied with their instructions and kept transferring money from his bank accounts to the accounts specified by the fraudsters. Accused also threatened the victim of dire consequences, if he revealed the matter to anyone," the officer added.
(With inputs from PTI)