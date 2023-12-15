SpiceJet Told To File Affidavit On Payments To Engine Lessor

The Delhi High Court told SpiceJet Ltd. on Friday to file an affidavit regarding its payment undertaking after Engine Lease Finance BV alleged that the cash-strapped airline had not been adhering to its commitments.

SpiceJet has made only partial payments and has yet to fulfill its complete payment obligations as per the agreement made in October, according to the engine lessor.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sachin Datta orally observed that the low-cost carrier cannot disregard its commitment and instructed the airline to file the affidavit. The case is scheduled for further hearing on Dec. 19.