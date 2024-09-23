SpiceJet's Troubles Mount As NCLT Issues Notice Over Unpaid Dues

The National Company Law Tribunal of New Delhi has issued a notice to SpiceJet Ltd. in yet another case concerning unpaid debts. This follows an insolvency case filed by Techjockey Infotech Pvt. against the airline for unpaid dues related to software services provided.

The unpaid dues amounted to Rs 1.17 crore.

The tribunal, comprising Mahendra Khandelwal (judicial member) and Sanjeev Tanjan (technical member), noted that SpiceJet had admitted to the debt, but had failed to make payments. Therefore, the bench directed the airline to file its reply before the next hearing, scheduled for Nov. 14 2024.

The case is the latest in a string of financial challenges for SpiceJet.

Just last week, the Supreme Court declined to interfere with a Delhi High Court order that grounded three engines leased to the airline by French companies Team France 01 SAS and Sunbird France 02 SAS. The companies claim SpiceJet owes over $20 million in unpaid dues, accumulated over the last two years.

The dispute with the French lessors, which began in December 2023, escalated when a single judge of the Delhi High Court ordered the grounding of the leased engines in August 2024. The court emphasised that SpiceJet’s failure to pay its dues was apparent and that allowing the airline to continue using the engines would financially harm the lessors. The airline was given 15 days to return the engines.

Despite these challenges, SpiceJet indicated during recent Supreme Court hearings that negotiations with the lessors are going on.