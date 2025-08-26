Special Court Accepts CBI Closure Report In NSE Co-Location 'Scam'-Linked Case

The central probe agency had submitted its closure report in the case in 2023 too, but the special court had rejected it and directed the agency to conduct further investigation in the matter.

After conducting further investigation, the CBI recently filed its closure report, stating that the stock brokers planned with ISec to evade third-party audits with the intent to conceal their irregular activities. However, due to a lack of material, it is not possible to conclusively determine the precise nature of the unlawful activities, the agency said.

The CBI did not find 'sufficient prosecutable evidence' of actual compromise of the trading system arising out of audit lapses, particularly in the absence of any resultant price-volume market abuse, like circular trading and pump and dump.