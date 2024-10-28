Skechers Wins Big Against Counterfeit Shoe Manufacturers

The Bombay High Court recently granted a ruling for the search and seizure of footwear bearing Skechers trademarks, providing crucial relief to the American footwear giant in a major setback for counterfeit shoe manufacturers.

The order was passed against the manufacturers of Indore and Nashik.

Similarly, on Oct. 25, the Delhi High Court issued a ruling against various known and unknown counterfeiters, identified as John Doe or Ashok Kumar, who were involved in the production and sale of imitation Skechers footwear. This decision also included provisions for search and seizure of counterfeit goods.

Skechers USA Inc. and Skechers USA Inc. II, operating in India through Skechers South Asia Private Limited, have been grappling with a surge in counterfeit products, prominently featuring trademarks like "SKECHERS" and a distinctive black-and-white letter "S."