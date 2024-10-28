Skechers Wins Big Against Counterfeit Shoe Manufacturers
The Bombay High Court granted Skechers the authority to carry out search and seizure actions against counterfeit shoe manufacturers across multiple locations in India.
The Bombay High Court recently granted a ruling for the search and seizure of footwear bearing Skechers trademarks, providing crucial relief to the American footwear giant in a major setback for counterfeit shoe manufacturers.
The order was passed against the manufacturers of Indore and Nashik.
Similarly, on Oct. 25, the Delhi High Court issued a ruling against various known and unknown counterfeiters, identified as John Doe or Ashok Kumar, who were involved in the production and sale of imitation Skechers footwear. This decision also included provisions for search and seizure of counterfeit goods.
Skechers USA Inc. and Skechers USA Inc. II, operating in India through Skechers South Asia Private Limited, have been grappling with a surge in counterfeit products, prominently featuring trademarks like "SKECHERS" and a distinctive black-and-white letter "S."
It was the case of the footwear giant that these imitations not only mislead consumers but also threaten Skechers’ brand reputation in India.
With the Diwali season approaching, Skechers moved swiftly to curb the manufacturing and distribution of these counterfeits, particularly as many were being introduced to the market just before the festive period.
Following the court's directives, Skechers coordinated with local police and court-appointed receivers to launch simultaneous search and seizure operations on Oct. 26, 2024. These operations targeted over 15 locations across Nashik, Indore, and Delhi, resulting in the seizure of approximately 2,500 counterfeit items bearing various Skechers trademarks.
Khaitan & Co advised Skechers South Asia Private Limited & Ors.