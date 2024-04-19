Singapore Recalls Everest Fish Curry Masala Over Excess Pesticide Content

Everest's Fish Curry Masala, a popular Indian spice brand, has been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency due to the presence of ethylene oxide exceeding permissible limits, which can be unfit for human consumption. Following a notification issued by the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong, the food agency has directed the importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte., to recall the products.

"The recall is ongoing,” SFA said in a statement.

The SFA stated that while ethylene oxide can be used in the sterilisation of spices, it is not authorised for use as a pesticide in food products.

It further clarified that while there is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long-term exposure to such chemicals can lead to health issues. The agency has appealed to consumers who have purchased Everest Fish Curry Masala (50g) with the best-before date of 09/2025, originating from India, not to consume it.

SFA advised those who have consumed the implicated product and are concerned about their health to seek medical advice.

NDTV Profit has reached out to Everest Food Products Pvt. for comment on the issue and is waiting for their response.