SIM Swapping Scams: Who Bears Responsibility For Losses?

In 2020, Paresh Chandra Deka found himself entangled in a puzzling case of subscriber identity module swapping scam and a banking fraud.

Deka’s SIM card was registered in the name of his daughter Tulika. But during October 2-4, 2020, things went haywire when Tulika's SIM card suddenly stopped working. Tulika, worried about what was going on, quickly reported the issue to the telecom service provider, Bharti Airtel Ltd., on Oct. 4 to sort it out.

Meanwhile, Deka’s account witnessed suspicious activity. Between Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, several transactions drained his account balance to a meager Rs 69.61, a stark contrast to the healthy balance of over Rs 9 lakh on Oct. 2.

Upon investigation by the State Bank of India, it was revealed that internet banking transactions of over Rs 7 lakh occurred during this time, alongside unauthorised UPI transactions of over Rs 1 lakh.

Deka had never before used internet banking services, nor had he ever applied for them.

This is a case of SIM swapping scam where scammers try to get personal information from people, like names, birthdays, addresses, and phone numbers. With all this, they pretend to be the victim and contact the SIM company, saying they lost or broke their SIM card and need a new one with the same number.

Once they get control of the victim's phone number, they go after their bank accounts.

The question then arises: Who bears the responsibility for the losses caused?