Show-Cause Notice To Go First Resolution Professional On Non-Maintenance Of Aircraft

After examining the affidavits filed by the parties, the court said, "It was clear that the RP was unable to undertake regular maintenance of aircraft. The directions; (a) to provide access and the inspection of all the aircraft records and documents; (b) monthly inspection of the aircraft from August/ September 2023 onwards; and, (c) carrying out the maintenance and obligation with respect to the aircraft in accordance with the guidelines as specified are not being adhered to by the RP." "Thus, clearly, the court orders are not being complied with, by the RP," it added.