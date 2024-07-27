Short-Selling: Indian And US Regulators Are Turning Up The Heat

Short-selling, a trading strategy where investors speculate on a stock's decline thereby creating volatility, is gaining further scrutiny from regulators in India and the United States.

On Friday, US authorities charged renowned short-seller Andrew Left with committing fraud through his stock trades, social media activity, and research reports, Bloomberg reported. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing crackdown on traders who promote negative stock positions in America.

The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that Left, operating through his firm Citron, illegally generated approximately $20 million in profits from trading activities involving nearly two dozen companies. Additionally, the Justice Department has brought criminal charges against Left, accusing him of securities fraud and of allegedly misleading investigators about his compensation from hedge funds.

Prosecutors claim that Left would rapidly close his positions after publishing a research report or making public comments. This strategy allowed him to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations.

"The SEC reminds investors to be skeptical and never make investment decisions based solely on information from social media or other unverified platforms," the regulator said.