The Bombay High Court has demanded that actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra should deposit Rs 60 crore in order to be allowed to travel to overseas destinations.

The high court's decision came while hearing a plea which sought to overturn a lookout circular issued against them connected to a Rs 60-crore fraud case, according to LiveLaw.

The Rs 60-crore fraud case was filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who accused Shetty and Kundra of prompting him to invest in their now-inoperative company, Best Deal TV Pvt., between 2015 and 2023. The case was registered against the couple on Aug. 14 at Juhu Police Station.

Shetty informed the Mumbai police earlier that she did not look into the affairs of the company she co-founded with her businessman-husband, Raj Kundra, during her questioning in connection with the Rs 60-crore cheating case, according to a police official.

A team from the police's economic offences wing recorded the actor's statement at her residence on Oct. 4 and questioned her for more than four hours, the official said.

The couple's plea for travelling abroad included a proposed itinerary for international trips from Oct. 2 to Oct. 29 and subsequently from Dec. 20 to Jan. 6, 2026. It was heard by a division bench of the high court, consisting of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad.

The court upheld the LOC imposed on the pair by the EOW and said that they will not be able to travel overseas sans a permit or authorisation from the court or the investigative authority.

During the hearing, Shetty's counsel informed the court of her professional commitments at a YouTube event between Oct. 21 and Oct. 23 but was met with Kothari's counsel's retort that from what they knew, the couple are foreign nationals and, therefore, may not return to India.

Chief Justice Chandrashekhar noted that the couple was not detained in the case because they had cooperated with the investigating agency. He then directed them, stating, "You deposit the entire amount in this court, and we will then consider the request, subject to the arguments of the other party."

Following arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the matter until Oct. 14.

(With PTI Inputs)