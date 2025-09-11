Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Get Relief As Rajasthan HC Stays Probe Over 'Faulty' Hyundai Car Case

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday temporarily halted a probe against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in connection with a cheating case linked to the sale of an allegedly defective Hyundai car, as per Bar and Bench report.

After considering the case, the High Court has issued notices to both the police and the complainant and put the FIR investigation on hold. The court also suggested that the parties consider mediation to resolve the dispute and directed Hyundai officials to explore this option.

Justice Sudesh Bansal also extended the stay to include Hyundai Motor India's Managing Director Unsoo Kim and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg.

On Aug.27, upset with a 'faulty' Hyundai car, Advocate Kirti Singh in Rajasthan lodged an FIR against Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The Bharatpur resident purchased Hyundai’s Alcazar 2022 model for Rs 23.97 lakh three years ago from an authorised dealership in Haryana's Sonipat but has been facing issues ever since.

After driving nearly 67,000 kilometres, the owner claimed the vehicle developed persistent technical and manufacturing problems. When the company refused to offer a replacement or refund, he lodged a criminal complaint.