SpiceJet Crisis: Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court’s Decision To Ground Leased Engines

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the order of the Delhi High Court that directed the low-cost airline to ground three engines leased to it by French lessors.

The dispute stems from the non-payment of dues owed to the lessors, Team France 01 SAS and Sunbird France 02 SAS, who had leased the engines to SpiceJet. As per court filings, the French companies claim that SpiceJet has outstanding unpaid dues exceeding $20 million, accumulated over more than two years.

The lessors filed the case against the airline in December last year, demanding payment and repossession of the leased engines.

Earlier this month, a division bench of the Delhi High Court declined to quash a single judge's order that grounded three engines leased to the airline by the two France-based lessors. Although the court refused to interfere with the single judge's order, it suggested that SpiceJet consider settling the matter with the lessors.