'Seeks To Establish Jungle Raj': Why Centre's New Labour Codes Face Red Flag In Left-Ruled Kerala

The Centre's new labour codes, which are largely being viewed as a complete overhaul of the redressal framework for workers, have faced a red flag in the Left-ruled Kerala.

With Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Pinarayi Vijayan at the helm in the state, Kerala has announced in an official statement that even as other states embrace and adopt the four new labour codes, it strongly opposes them because they "seek to establish a jungle raj".

The statement went on to underline that the new codes dismantle 29 "hard-won" labour laws that have, hitherto, protected the workers to some extent.

It added that instead of simplification, the codes seek to tip the scale in favour of the employers while abolishing long-established existing rights and entitlements.

"Despite many limitations, to an extent the wages, working hours, social security, industrial safety, inspection–compliance mechanisms, and collective bargaining were in place," the statement claimed.