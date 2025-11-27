'Seeks To Establish Jungle Raj': Why Centre's New Labour Codes Face Red Flag In Left-Ruled Kerala
The statement went on to underline that the new codes dismantle 29 "hard-won" labour laws that have, hitherto, protected the workers to some extent.
The Centre's new labour codes, which are largely being viewed as a complete overhaul of the redressal framework for workers, have faced a red flag in the Left-ruled Kerala.
With Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Pinarayi Vijayan at the helm in the state, Kerala has announced in an official statement that even as other states embrace and adopt the four new labour codes, it strongly opposes them because they "seek to establish a jungle raj".
It added that instead of simplification, the codes seek to tip the scale in favour of the employers while abolishing long-established existing rights and entitlements.
"Despite many limitations, to an extent the wages, working hours, social security, industrial safety, inspection–compliance mechanisms, and collective bargaining were in place," the statement claimed.
The ruling party highlighted that these codes were formulated without conducting a genuine tripartite consultation with the stakeholders, particularly the workers and condemned the violation of democratic and federal norms for the purpose of pushing these codes.
"The government sidelined trade unions throughout the process and rushed the legislation through Parliament without debate. Rather, the government arrogantly rejected the valid objections to the Labour Codes based on irrefutable arguments and concrete documentary evidence", the statement added.
Further, the government of Kerala has also called for the immediate withdrawal of the labour codes while urging all trade unions and democratic forces to protest against these codes in order to "protect and defend their rights". The state has demanded a more comprehensive labour rights and protections framework.
The Government of India brought about significant change in the labour laws by introducing some new codes to streamline the existing laws on Nov. 21.
The four codes that came into effect include — the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.