SEBI To Auction 19 Properties In Bengal, Odisha On Aug. 12

Securities and Exchange Board of India will auction 19 properties in West Bengal and Odisha owned by seven companies on Monday. The auction is part of the regulator's initiative to recover funds that were illegally collected from investors by these companies.

The companies whose immovable properties will be auctioned include Sumangal Industries Ltd, Sunheaven Agro India Ltd, Ravikiran Realty India Ltd, Mangalam Agro Products Ltd, Purusattam Infotech Industries Ltd, Jivan Sathi Dream Projects Ltd and Sun Plant Business Ltd.

The properties up for auction include a range of assets such as land with building structures, flats, and land parcels.

These properties will be auctioned for a reserve price of Rs 20.74 crore, the market regulator said in a notice last month. The auction will take place online between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday. Each of the property will be sold in a single lot.

SEBI has engaged Adroit Technical Services Pvt. to assist it in the auction.

The securities watchdog advised the bidders to make their own independent enquiries regarding the encumbrances, litigations, attachments, of the property, title, claim/rights/dues, etc, in respect of the properties put on auction, prior to submitting their bid.