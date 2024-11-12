SEBI Considers Settlement for Brokers in TradeTron Case, Consolidated Payout Could Reach Rs 2.4 Crore

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is considering the introduction of a settlement scheme for brokers who received a show cause notice for allegedly being associated with the algo trading platform TradeTron, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The settlement amount is anticipated to range between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh per broker, the people said. The total settlement amount could range between Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 2.4 crore if all the brokers involved decide to settle, as per NDTV Profit's calculations.

The people associated with the matter told NDTV Profit that the proposed settlement option would be available to brokers as a group rather than on an individual basis.

The move is expected to proceed if a majority of brokers choose to participate, offering them a way to resolve the matter without undergoing the lengthy adjudication process.