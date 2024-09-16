SEBI Withdraws Statement On Employees Concerns With Emphasis On Internal Handling

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has withdrawn its earlier statement addressing employee-related concerns, reaffirming that such matters are internal and will be managed through established organisational mechanisms.

The markets regulator's decision comes after a period of constructive dialogue between the regulator and its employees, following recent reports suggesting a toxic work environment and unrealistic targets within the organisation.

"SEBI addresses employee related matters through appropriate internal mechanisms. Following constructive discussions with representatives of all grades of officers, SEBI and its employees have reaffirmed that such issues are strictly internal and will be managed in accordance with the organisation’s high standards of governance and within a time bound framework," a recent statement by the markets regulator said.