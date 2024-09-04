SEBI-Sahara Case: Supreme Court Seeks Company's Leadership Details To Expedite Refunds

The Supreme Court directed Sahara India Pariwar on Wednesday to furnish details of people at the helm of the company as it remarked that a practical solution needs to be figured out to deal with the issue of refund.

The court expressed concern over the fact that more than 10 years have passed since it had ordered Sahara to deposit nearly Rs 25,000 crore in order to refund investors their money. However, Sahara has only managed to deposit about Rs 15,000 crore as of now.

Appearing for SEBI, senior advocate Arvind Datar said that since the death of Subrata Roy last year, there has been a lack of clarity about who heads the company. As a result, the court has directed Sahara to furnish details regarding its present leadership along with the details of its shareholders.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Sahara’s counsel informed the court that a scheme pertaining to what properties can be sold off to pay off its balance of Rs 10,000 crore will be given to the court. The top court said that it will take up the issue of refunding money to the investors in Thursday's hearing.

During Tuesday's hearing, the court had, in clear terms, clarified that there was no embargo on Sahara India's asset sale for paying off its dues.