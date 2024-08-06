SEBI Regularly Issues Warning, Directives To Safeguard Investors Interest: MoS Finance

SEBI, in a bid to protect retail investors, has implemented several measures, including a warning against trading based on stock tips from unregistered entities, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Parliament during question hours. The regulatory body has also conducted investigations and issued directives against non-compliant entities, he said

The minister informed the Parliament on Tuesday that the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s regulations prohibit individuals from providing investment advice without registration with the capital markets regulator.

SEBI’s guidelines for investment advisers outline eligibility criteria for registration, obligations, responsibilities, and procedures for addressing defaults. Chaudhary outlined these measures in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

In response to concerns about social media frauds posing as stock market experts, Chaudhary emphasised that SEBI has issued multiple press releases advising investors to consult only registered investment advisers for financial guidance.