SEBI Proposes New Format For Compliance Reporting By Foreign Venture Capital Investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday proposed a new format for Foreign Venture Capital Investors to file their compliance reports. The updated rule mandates that FVCIs submit quarterly reports to SEBI, detailing their venture capital activities in the specified format.

SEBI stated in its consultation paper that recent amendments to the FVCI Regulations, approved by the SEBI board and set to be notified soon, highlighted the need for this revised reporting format.