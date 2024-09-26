Indian markets regulator—Securities and Exchange Board of India—on Thursday proposed to exempt subscriptions to non-convertible securities, from trading window restriction norms in aqna attempt to enhance the ease of doing business.

SEBI noted that non-convertible debentures fall under the broader category of non-convertible securities as defined by its regulations. These securities are already subject to strict disclosure requirements and shareholder approval, which make them suitable for exemption from trading window restrictions.

SEBI mentioned that these securities are a pre-determined event, governed by specific regulations.