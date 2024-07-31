SEBI Mandates Quarterly Shareholding Disclosures For Stock Exchanges, Clearing Corporations

Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday updated its regulations, mandating that stock exchanges and clearing corporations publicly disclose their shareholding patterns on their websites every quarter.

The changes are reflected in the revised Securities Contracts (Regulation) (Stock Exchanges and Clearing Corporations) Regulations, 2018.

According to SEBI, “The recognised stock exchange(s) and the recognised clearing corporation(s) shall disclose their shareholding pattern on their respective websites on a quarterly basis as per the requirements and format specified for listed companies in terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015.”

This needs to be disclosed as per the requirements and format specified for listed companies under SEBI's LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

Further, the functional committee will now comprise a member committee and a nomination and remuneration committee.

