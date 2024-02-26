SEBI Issues Warning Against Fake Trading Schemes For Foreign Investment

It is crucial for the public to understand that the FPI investment route is not available to resident Indians, with limited exceptions outlined in the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019. There is no provision for an "institutional account" in trading.

Direct access to the equities market requires investors to have a trading and demat account with a SEBI-registered broker or trading member and a depository participant, respectively. SEBI has emphasised that no relaxations have been granted to FPIs regarding securities market investments by Indian investors.

The market regulator strongly urged investors to exercise caution and avoid any social media messages, WhatsApp groups, Telegram channels, or apps claiming to facilitate stock market access through FPIs or FIIs registered with it.

Such schemes are fraudulent and do not have SEBI's endorsement. Investors should verify the legitimacy of investment opportunities and only engage with SEBI-registered entities for their financial activities, the regulator has advised.