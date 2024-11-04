SEBI Permits Indian Mutual Funds To Invest In Overseas Funds With 25% Indian Securities Exposure

Market regulator SEBI, on Monday, released a circular introducing new regulations allowing Indian mutual funds to invest in overseas funds that allocate a portion of their assets to Indian securities. This is to encourage investment opportunities for Indian mutual funds and promote transparency in cross-border investments.

As per the SEBI circular, Indian mutual fund schemes are permitted to invest in overseas Mutual Funds and Unit Trusts, provided that these funds do not exceed a 25% allocation of their assets to Indian securities. This limit aims to safeguard investor interests while enabling mutual funds to diversify their portfolios through international investments.

Firstly, all investor contributions in these overseas funds must be pooled into a single investment vehicle, ensuring that all investors have proportional rights to the returns generated by the fund.