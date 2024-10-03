SEBI Exemption On ICICI Securities Delisting Submitted In Sealed Cover

Market regulator SEBI’s exemption letter given to ICICI Securities relaxing its delisting requirements was submitted by the ICICI Bank before the company law tribunal on Thursday. However, it was presented in a green sealed cover.

The Ahmedabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal had directed the bank to submit the exemption letter in September. However, in today's hearing, the letter submitted was not filed through an affidavit. It was submitted before the tribunal bench in a taped cover to avoid leak of the sensitive information in the letter.

Meanwhile, ICICI Securities shareholders raised objections on why the letter was in a sealed cover.

However, the bench did not hear the submissions on laws regarding documents submitted in sealed covers.