SEBI Directs Linde India To Assess Related-Party Transactions

SEBI received several complaints regarding Linde India concerning its transactions with related parties, namely Praxair India Pvt. and Linde South Asia Services Pvt., also known as LSASPL. Due to the nature of these complaints, SEBI launched an investigation to determine if these transactions complied with regulatory provisions.

Initially, LIL was a subsidiary of UK-based BOC Group Ltd., until it was acquired by German company Linde AG in 2006. Subsequently, LIL changed its name to Linde India Ltd. in February 2013.

In 2018, Linde AG merged with Praxair Inc., forming Linde Plc., a Nasdaq-listed entity. As a result, Linde Plc. had two subsidiaries in India: LIL, in which it held 75% beneficial ownership, and PIPL, a 100% step-down subsidiary of Praxair Inc.

LIL and PIPL entered into a joint venture and shareholders' agreement, establishing LSASPL to provide administrative and support services to both entities.

Following the announcement of the agreement, SEBI received investor complaints, alleging that the business allocation between LIL and PIPL was not favourable to LIL's public shareholders.

SEBI initiated an investigation, and although the company and its key management personnel and independent directors sought a stay on the investigation, the Bombay High Court has not granted it.

Considering the connections between LIL, PIPL, and LSASPL, SEBI proceeded to examine the major allegations, which can be grouped into two categories:

1) Failure to obtain shareholder approvals for significant related-party transactions with PIPL.

2) Irregularities in a business agreement between LIL and PIPL regarding product and geographic allocations.