SEBI Closes Co-location Case Against NSE Without Further Action

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has officially closed its proceedings against the National Stock Exchange and other associated parties in the long-standing co-location matter. This decision, announced today, comes after a thorough review prompted by a series of appeals and orders issued by the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

It is interesting to know that this case became a roadblock for NSE's IPO approval.

The case began with SEBI’s order dated April 30, 2019, which addressed issues related to NSE’s co-location facility—a system that allows trading members to colocate their servers at the exchange’s data centre.

This order was subsequently challenged in appeals before the SAT, leading to the Jan. 23, 2023, SAT ruling, which was the basis for the recent proceedings.