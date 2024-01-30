SEBI Chief Cautions Against 24x7 Trading Window, Brokers To Firm Up View By February-End

When pointed out that why can't SEBI borrow a leaf or two from commodities markets, she said, "No comparison can be drawn between the two, primarily because of the sheer volume that the equities and equity derivatives markets have compared to commodities. Also, from the market infrastructure evolution perspective, equity markets are way ahead of commodities."

Soon after Buch said so, Nirav Gandhi, the managing director of brokerage JM Financial and also the co-chair of the newly-formed Brokers Industry Standards Forum, chipped in saying, "We are at it and we will have a firm view by the end of next month."

On the Brokers Industry Standards Forum, Gandhi, who also heads one of the 11 ANMI (Association of National Exchanges Members of India) panels that deal with Sebi matters, stock exchanges and clearing corporations, said this will effectively work like an SRO.