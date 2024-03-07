SEBI Bars JM Financial From Acting As Lead Manager For Any Debt Issue
The market regulator, in an interim order, has barred JM Financial from taking new mandates as a lead manager for public issues of debt securities.
For existing mandates, JM Financial is allowed to continue its role for 60 days from the date of the order, according to the order passed on Thursday.
The action came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Thursday concluded an investigation into a public issue of non-convertible debentures during the year 2023. The probe shed light on the involvement of JM Financial as the lead manager and its associated entity, JM Financial NBFC.
The action by SEBI comes days after the Reserve Bank of India directed JM Financial Products Ltd. on Tuesday to stop any form of financing against shares and debentures with immediate effect. The two regulators are taking a coordinated action leveraged buying of shares.
In this case, SEBI's findings revealed a meticulously planned scheme aimed at manipulating the subscription and success of the public issue, according to the order.
JM Financial was crucial as the lead manager for the NCD public issue and JM Financial NBFC acted as an 'exit provider', according to SEBI. This means they gave funds to investors for buying NCDs during the public issue and later bought all the allotted NCDs from the investors they funded, it said.
What stands out in this investigation is the offloading of a significant portion of the acquired securities by JM Financial NBFC on the very same day, resulting in a financial loss.
SEBI expressed shock at the manner in which subscriptions were managed, revealing a scheme that seemed to encourage individual investors to make applications for NCDs.
Investors got money from JM Financial NBFC and were promised a profit when they sold their investments on the listing day, according to the order. The whole process, from providing funds to buying and selling securities, seemed planned in advance, it said.
On the listing day, a significant number of individual investors sold the allotted securities, leading to an unexpected change in the holding pattern and a sharp decline in retail ownership, SEBI said.
This abnormal behavior on the listing day prompted SEBI to scrutinise the public issue as it appeared to deviate significantly from the usual market norms.