SEBI Bars JM Financial From Acting As Lead Manager For Any Debt Issue

The market regulator, in an interim order, has barred JM Financial from taking new mandates as a lead manager for public issues of debt securities.

For existing mandates, JM Financial is allowed to continue its role for 60 days from the date of the order, according to the order passed on Thursday.

The action came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Thursday concluded an investigation into a public issue of non-convertible debentures during the year 2023. The probe shed light on the involvement of JM Financial as the lead manager and its associated entity, JM Financial NBFC.

The action by SEBI comes days after the Reserve Bank of India directed JM Financial Products Ltd. on Tuesday to stop any form of financing against shares and debentures with immediate effect. The two regulators are taking a coordinated action leveraged buying of shares.