SEBI Bans Manpasand Beverages, Three Top Officials From Market For Three Years; Imposes Fine

'The financial statements of MBL for 2018-19 and 2019-20 were manipulated and the figures contained therein were significantly mis-stated...This led to publication of manipulated, untrue and misleading financial results of the company during 2018-19 and 2019-20, which presented a false picture of the financial health of the company to investors,' Sebi Whole Time Member Ashwani Bhatia said.