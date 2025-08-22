Relief For Man's Best Friend: Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs Be Set Free In Delhi

The Supreme Court of India has modified its previous order in the stray dogs case, which had directed the shifting of dogs to a permanent shelter. As per the modified order, dogs can roam free on the streets of National Capital Region.

The three-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath, NV Anjaria, and Sandeep Mehta stayed the earlier direction to capture and relocate the strays.

The apex court also added that Stray dogs will be dewormed, vaccinated, and returned to the same area from which they came. However, dogs with aggressive behaviour or with rabies shall be immunised.