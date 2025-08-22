Relief For Man's Best Friend: Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs Be Set Free In Delhi
The captured stray dogs will be dewormed, vaccinated, and returned to the same area from which they came, the apex court ruled.
The Supreme Court of India has modified its previous order in the stray dogs case, which had directed the shifting of dogs to a permanent shelter. As per the modified order, dogs can roam free on the streets of National Capital Region.
The three-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath, NV Anjaria, and Sandeep Mehta stayed the earlier direction to capture and relocate the strays.
The apex court also added that Stray dogs will be dewormed, vaccinated, and returned to the same area from which they came. However, dogs with aggressive behaviour or with rabies shall be immunised.
On Aug 11, the Supreme Court passed an order directing rounding up of dogs from Delhi NCR and shifting them to shelter homes. A bench comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan passed the order
The order attracted outrage from animal welfare groups and animal lovers all across the country. Protestors flagged that the order was not feasible, as not many such shelters existed.
The matter was brought to the notice of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, assured that he would look into it. Subsequently, a bench comprising the three justices was set up.
Since the first order, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi picked up 100 stray dogs and converted the city's 20 Animal Birth Control centres into shelter homes, according to Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Aug. 13.
On the same day, animal lovers met Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal to discuss the order on relocating stray dogs, agreeing to work together and form a joint committee to ensure the process is humane, phased, and involves sterilisation and vaccination.