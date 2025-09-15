SC Stays Key Provisions Of Waqf Act, Says Some Sections Need Protection

Practitioner of Islam Requirement: The Court stayed the provision that required a person to be a practitioner of Islam for at least five years until state governments frame rules to provide a mechanism for determining this. The SC bench said that without such a mechanism, “it would lead to arbitrary exercise of powers.”

Derecognition of Waqf Land: The provision allowing the government to derecognise waqf land while a dispute over encroachment is pending before a government officer has been stayed. The Court observed that allowing a collector to decide such disputes violates the separation of powers. Until the title is determined by the Tribunal or the Court, the disputed waqf land will remain unaffected, the apex court held.

Composition of Waqf Councils And Boards: In the Central Waqf Council, non-Muslim members cannot exceed four. In State Waqf Boards, the number of non-Muslim members cannot exceed three.

Appointment of CEO: The apex court did not stay the provision permitting a non-Muslim to serve as the CEO of a State Waqf Board, but stated that, as far as possible, a Muslim should be appointed.

Registration Requirements: The SC bench did not intervene in the condition of registration but allowed certain extensions to the timelines.