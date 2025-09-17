SC Revokes Gangster Chhota Rajan's Bail In 2001 Jaya Shetty Murder Case

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of the gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2001 murder case of Jaya Shetty in Mumbai. The apex court passed the order with the observation that Rajan remained absconding for 27 years and was convicted in four cases.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation's appeal challenging an order of the Bombay High Court. The order dates back to October 23, 2024, which also suspended the life sentence of Rajan and granted him bail in the case.

Counsel for Rajan argued that it was a case of no evidence in 47 out of 71 cases. The CBI has not found any material evidence against him and closed those cases. The counsel acknowledged that it was the second time Rajan was convicted in a murder case.

Shetty was shot dead by two alleged members of Rajan's gang on a hotel's first floor on May 4, 2001, as reported by PTI. He was facing extortion threats from Rajan's gang. His police protection was withdrawn two months before his murder. He had refused to pay the demanded amount of Rs 50,000.

In May 2024, a special MCOCA court sentenced Rajan to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of multiple charges including murder and criminal conspiracy. The court said that all the sentences for murder will run concurrently. He was fined a total of Rs 16,00,000 in addition to sentences. Following this verdict, Rajan appealed before the Bombay High Court

Rajan is already serving life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. He is lodged at the Tihar jail in Delhi.

He was arrested in Bali in 2015 and deported to India. He faced charges in 71 cases in Maharashtra, which were later transferred to CBI.

(With inputs from wires)