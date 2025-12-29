Aravalli Row: Supreme Court Stays Expert Committee Recommendations, To Hear Matter On Jan. 21

The Supreme Court has stayed the recommendations from the government committee regarding mining work to be undertaken in the Aravalli mountain range, NDTV reported on Monday.

The court will hear the case on Jan. 21, after it stayed its own findings from November along with the committee's recommendations.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had directed all states to impose a complete ban on giving out mining leases across the range to protect its ecosystem.

This move was undertaken after public opposition from environmentalists to the new definition of the Aravallis as proposed by a government committee, which has received the Supreme Court's approval.

According to the new definition, "Aravalli Hill is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief" and an "Aravalli Range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other".

The environment ministry enlisted the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education with identifying additional zones where mining should be prohibited. The focus will be on areas that do not come under official state-sanctioned protection and will be identified on ecological, geological, and landscape-level considerations.

The body will also create a comprehensive management plan for sustainable mining in the region.

The Supreme Court will further constitute a new panel of domain experts to conduct an extensive review of the matter, as per a proposal by the vacation bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih.

A multi-pronged investigation will be conducted by a high-powered committee comprising domain experts to protect the structural and ecological integrity of the Aravalli hills and mountain ranges, the panel said, as per NDTV.

The SC also issued notices to Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to seek clarification on the expert committee's findings.