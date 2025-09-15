Sahara Group Money Laundering Case: ED Files Prosecution Complaint

The Enforcement Directorate, Kolkata, had filed a prosecution complaint on Sept. 6, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the Sahara Group case, NDTV reported.

The complaint comes after the arrest of Jitendra Prasad Verma and Anil Vilaparampil Abraham, who have now been named as accused along with other individuals and entities.

According to NDTV, the investigation has revealed that several properties of the Sahara Group, acquired through deposits collected from the public, were being secretly disposed of through massive cash transactions. Abraham and Verma played a key role in facilitating, coordinating, and executing such transactions in collusion with others.

Earlier, on the directions of the Supreme Court in the Sahara-SEBI matter, Sahara Group had deposited around Rs 16,138 crore in the refund account as of March 31, 2025.

From this, Rs 5,000 crore was allocated to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies under the Ministry of Cooperation to refund depositors of Sahara’s cooperative societies.

Since July 2023, CRCS has disbursed Rs 2,314 crore to nearly 13 lakh depositors, while Sahara expedited processing of claims, enabling refunds of over Rs 5,000 crore to more than 27 lakh depositors by July 2025.