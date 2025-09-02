Rs 1,000-Crore Gold Export Scam: CBI Files FIR, 5 Chennai Airport Customs Officials Among 13 Booked

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a first information report against 13 people in connection with a case involving a nexus of alleged collaborators who defrauded the Union government of Rs 1,000 crore every year from 2020-2022.

According to the testimony of the investigators, the conspirators used the Duty-Free Import Authorisation Scheme to import 24-carat gold bars which are meant to be converted into 22-carat ornaments for re-export, under the scheme. But instead, they allegedly exported brass and copper jewellery with gold plating, selling second-rate ornaments while embezzling the difference. This caused major losses for the exchequer.

The FIR was registered against five Chennai airport customs officials, a jewellery appraiser, a customs agent and four jewellery makers, according to reports on Tuesday.

The manufacturers were named to be Santosh Kothari, Sunil Parmar, Sunil Sharma and Deepak Siroya. The jewellery assessor was identified as N Samuel. And three of the customs officials are J Sureshkumar, Alok Shukla, and P Tulasiram, according to reports.