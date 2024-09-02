Rice Exporters Turn To Supreme Court To Lift India’s Export Ban

Some of India’s rice exporters are turning to the Supreme Court for urgent intervention amid the country's ongoing export ban, which has been in place since July 20. They seek to relax the ban to fulfill international contracts made before the export restrictions were imposed, NDTV Profit was told by people familiar with the matter.

Exporters are asking the court to order the DGFT to allow them to export of white rice (raw) 5% silky sortex variety, based on contracts made before the ban. They also want the court to include their applications within the export limit and address what they see as unfair restrictions.

The case before the apex court is that the ban by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade is arbitrary, unconstitutional, and beyond its authority. The notifications, which prohibit the export of non-basmati white rice and imposes a cap on exports to the UAE, are claimed to infringe on constitutional rights. It has been contended they fail to meet legal standards of proportionality and fairness.