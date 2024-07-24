RBI Revokes Licence Of Assam-Based Mahabhairab Cooperative Urban Bank

The Reserve Bank of India announced on Wednesday that it has revoked the licence of The Mahabhairab Cooperative Urban Bank, based in Assam's Tezpur, citing its declining financial health. With the cancellation of its licence, the cooperative bank will cease all banking operations effective at the close of business on July 24.

In a statement, the RBI informed that it has requested the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assam, to initiate proceedings to wind up the bank and appoint a liquidator.

The RBI said the decision to revoke the licence was due to the bank's inadequate capital and poor earnings outlook.