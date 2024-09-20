Raising Tax Appeal Thresholds Promises Finality—But Not Without Caveats

The government's recent move to increase the monetary threshold for tax appeals reflects a shift towards more selective and strategic appeals, experts say.

This step follows the government's vision to reduce trifling litigation and aims at bringing in an element of finality to income tax cases.

As per the finance ministry notification from earlier this week, the thresholds for filing appeals before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, the High Courts, and the Supreme Court have been increased to Rs 60 lakh, Rs 2 crore, and Rs 5 crore respectively.

In 2019, these limits were pegged at Rs 50 lakh, Rs 1 crore, and Rs 2 crore.

As a result of the notification, the tax department will not be able to pursue appeals against lower court orders if the disputed amount does not cross the threshold limit.