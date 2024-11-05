Private Property Can Be Redistributed For Common Good But Not Without Caveats, Says Supreme Court

Private properties can be redistributed to subserve the common good, but this does not mean that every private resource can be redistributed, the Supreme Court has held.

The nature of the resource, the scarcity of the resource, and the impact of the said resource in the hands of a few are some of the metrics that will have to be looked at in each specific case, the court has said.

The top court has overruled Justice Krishna Iyer's 1978 verdict which said that all privately owned resources can be acquired by the state for the redistribution for the common good. "All private properties are not the physical resources of the community," the court opined.

In addition, the top court has said that Article 31C, before it was amended by the 42nd Constitutional amendment, will continue to remain in force.

Article 31C provides a safe harbour to laws enacted in furtherance of the directive principles of state policies and says that such laws cannot be voided on the premise that they are inconsistent with Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution.

The judgement has been delivered by a nine-judge bench of the court led by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. A total of seven judges have concurred with the CJI, one judge has penned a partially concurring opinion, and one judge has dissented with the majority view.