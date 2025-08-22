President Issues Assent To Online Gaming Bill That Cracks Down On Real-Money Games

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday issued her assent to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which was passed by the Parliament's Upper House a day earlier.

The legislation, which has now turned into a law, cracks down on real money-based gaming, while promoting e-sports and online social games.

The legislation prohibits advertising or endorsements of platforms facilitating online games that involve monetary transactions. It proposes to bar banks, as well as non-banking financial bodies, from facilitating any transaction involving online money games.

According to sources, the decision followed three and a half years of deliberations.